BJP foisted actor Sunny Deol on people: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann takes dig at saffron party

Gurdaspur, May 24

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today took out a roadshow in favour of Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Gurdaspur, Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi, in Kalanaur town.

CM Mann claimed that he had “something against Congress candidate Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa which he would make public soon”. Kalanaur is part of Dera Baba Nanak from where Randhawa is the sitting MLA. Later, he also took out a roadshow in Fatehgarh Churian.

“What has incumbent MP Sunny Deol done for Gurdaspur constituency in the last five years? The Bharatiya Janata Party imposed him on the people of the area. He has not brought even a single project to his constituency. His party is now doing a lot of hard work trying to cover up the damage he has done. I want to ask BJP leaders why in the first place they brought in the actor when they knew he was no good,” said the Chief Minister.

He criticised Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was on a ‘Punjab Bachao’ campaign. “He and Bikram Majithia are the ones who have damaged Punjab. Now, they are trying to save it. What an irony,” Mann added.

