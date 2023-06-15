Farm leaders continue fast in custody

Patiala, June 14
Seven farm leaders who were taken into custody on Wednesday morning continued their fast at Mata Kaushalya Hospital.
The farm leaders said they would stop consuming water from Thursday in case their demands were not met.
On June 13, the police had removed the farmers sitting on a dharna outside the PSPCL headquarters since June 8. The PSPCL employees could enter the office after the protesting leaders were rounded up.
