Farmers burn effigies of BJP, Mann at Abohar

Abohar, April 7

In a protest at Bhagat Singh Chowk in Abohar, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha Bharat (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha activists burnt effigies of BJP, its allies and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday.

Farmers’ leaders said during the protest that to make the BJP-led Central Government implement the promises they made, the farmers of different states were on protest from February 13 in Shambhu, Khanauri, Dabwali and Ratanpura. They alleged that the BJP-led government in Haryana flouting the constitution and grossly violating human rights, used tear gas and chemical weapons on the farmers who were protesting peacefully.

A young farmer Shubhkaran Singh was killed after being shot in the head and hundreds of other farmers and countless youths were seriously injured, many of whom lost their eyesight, a farmer leader alleged. From February 10 to March 28, hundreds of farmers have been arrested by the Haryana Government out of whom five, including Ravinder Singh, Amarjit Singh, Anish Khatkar were lodged in Jind Jail. Navdeep Singh and Gurkeerat Singh are in police custody at Ambala. The protesters demanded immediate release of those arrested farmers and youths who were allegedly subjected to inhumane torture in police custody.

A farmer leader further said that the Haryana Government was deliberately disrupting the electricity system on all the borders to harass the farmers who are fighting for their demands.

The farmers said that the AAP-led Punjab Government has completely failed in providing basic facilities to the struggling farmers at the inter-state border. It was visibly apparent that not only the BJP and its allies but Punjab’s AAP Government had also become puppets of some corporate houses. If the demands are not accepted, the joint from will intensify agitation on April 19, they warned.

Farmers’ leaders, including Gunwant Singh Panjawa, Jagjit Singh Sidhupur, Nirmal Singh Sidhupur and Kulwant Singh Dalmirkhera were present at the protest site.

