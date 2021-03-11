FIR details: Sidhu Moosewala’s father followed him as singer left house in Thar without gunman and bulletproof Fortuner

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 30

Punjab singer Sidhu Moosewala was on Sunday shot dead by assailants in Mansa.

For the murder of 29-year-old Punjab singer and Congress leader, the police have registered a case under sections of murder and attempt to murder besides the Arms Act.

Below are the details of the FIR of the Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

Police have registered a case at Sadar police station in Mansa on the statement of Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh.

In the FIR, Balkaur said many gangsters would issue his son ransom threats. He said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had repeatedly threatened him. That's why he had a bulletproof Fortuner vehicle.

He said, "On Sunday, my son left the house with friends Gurvinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh in a Thar. He did not take his bulletproof Fortuner and the gunmen. I, along with his gunman, followed him in another car. On the way, I saw a Corolla with four youths following his Thar. When the Thar reached near the outskirts of Jawaharke village, there was a white-coloured Bolero parked there with four youths occupying it. Soon, there was firing, and the youths in the Bullero and Corolla fled the spot.

"I reached the spot and shouted for help; the people around gathered. I took my son and his friends to the government hospital at Mansa. However, my son Shubhdeep Singh died on the way."









