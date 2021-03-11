FIR details: Sidhu Moosewala’s father followed him as singer left house in Thar without gunman and bulletproof Fortuner

Chandigarh, May 30
Punjab singer Sidhu Moosewala was on Sunday shot dead by assailants in Mansa.
For the murder of 29-year-old Punjab singer and Congress leader, the police have registered a case under sections of murder and attempt to murder besides the Arms Act.
Below are the details of the FIR of the Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moosewala murder case.
Police have registered a case at Sadar police station in Mansa on the statement of Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh.
In the FIR, Balkaur said many gangsters would issue his son ransom threats. He said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had repeatedly threatened him. That's why he had a bulletproof Fortuner vehicle.
He said, "On Sunday, my son left the house with friends Gurvinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh in a Thar. He did not take his bulletproof Fortuner and the gunmen. I, along with his gunman, followed him in another car. On the way, I saw a Corolla with four youths following his Thar. When the Thar reached near the outskirts of Jawaharke village, there was a white-coloured Bolero parked there with four youths occupying it. Soon, there was firing, and the youths in the Bullero and Corolla fled the spot.
"I reached the spot and shouted for help; the people around gathered. I took my son and his friends to the government hospital at Mansa. However, my son Shubhdeep Singh died on the way."
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala shot dead LIVE updates: After father's demand, Punjab CM Mann says open to probe by sitting HC judge
Punjab Police collect dump data of 1-km area of crime spot, ...
Videos: 'I fired twice from my pistol…the assailants covered the car from three sides and sprayed bullets', eyewitness account of Sidhu Mossewala's friend
Mossewala was on the way to his massi's house when the attac...
Missing Tara Air plane found crashed in Nepal, 14 bodies recovered
Pieces of wreckage found at 14,500 feet after nearly 20 hour...