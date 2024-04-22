Fresh western disturbance may hit region on April 26

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

After forecasting a wet spell over parts of northwest India till April 25, the weather department on Sunday predicted that a fresh western disturbance is likely to hit the western Himalayan region on April 26.

A western disturbance as a trough runs over central Pakistan and another western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over east Iran in middle tropospheric levels, which is expected to bring light to moderate rain in some areas adjoining Punjab on April 22-23, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Though Punjab remained dry during the past 24 hours, the day temperature was below normal at a few places by up to three degrees, while the night temperature was below normal at some places by up to 2.2 degrees.

The highest maximum temperature recorded in the state was 36°C at Gurdaspur, while lowest minimum temperature was 16.4°C at SBS Nagar. The weatherman does not expect any large change in maximum temperatures in the state during the next 24 hours, but thereafter would be a gradual rise by 2-4 degrees.

