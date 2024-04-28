IMD: Wet spell may continue till April 30

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 27

Many areas of Punjab experienced rain and hailstorm over the past 24 hours, with the weather department forecasting that the wet spell in the region is likely to continue till April 30.

“Rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are likely to continue over the western Himalayan region from April 27-30 and over the plains of North-West India from April 27-29, a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday stated.

A western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over central Afghanistan in middle and upper tropospheric levels and an induced cyclonic circulation lies over north Haryana in lower tropospheric levels.

These weather systems are likely to bring in isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, along with the possibility of isolated hailstorm.

Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall and snowfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning is also very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, the IMD said.

Amritsar, which received 7.3 mm rain till Saturday morning was the wettest district in the state during the past 24 hours, followed by Ludhiana, which received 4.4 mm rain during this period. Yesterday’s highest maximum temperature was 40.7°C in Patiala, while the lowest minimum temperature was 19.3°C at Pathankot.

