Abohar: Murder convict booked for viral social media posts

Abohar, April 6
A case has been registered at the Wahabwala police station in Abohar against one Harpreet Singh Harry, a resident of Old Suraj Nagari here and the main accused in the brutal murder of Bhim Tank, grandson of former Congress councilor and freedom fighter Kashmiri Lal Tank, at a farm house in Ramsara village in December 2015.
In the case registered under Sections 294 and 506 of the IPC and 67 of the IT Act, the in-charge of the social media cell of police said that some videos went viral on social media from January 23 to April 5 in which a man was heard/seen using derogatory, objectionable language against some political leaders of the state and senior officials of Punjab police. Following investigation, the offender was identified as Harpreet Singh Harry against whom some cases were registered in the past as well.
