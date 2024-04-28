Peddler held with heroin

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 27

A 37-year-old peddler, identified as Sunil Jat of Saharan Wali village, was held by Sadar Police Station team on Friday evening in Sriganganagar.

Sub-Inspector Girdhari Singh said that 7 gm heroin was seized from Sunil’s possession. The accused reportedly claimed that he had gone to Abohar to buy 12 gm heroin at Rs 2,600 per gm from someone and made payment through UPI and in cash.

The police said that they were examining Sunil’s phone call details to identify the alleged drug supplier in Abohar.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abohar