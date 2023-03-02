Probe purchase of tree guards, MLA tells DC

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March1

Rupinder Singh Happy, MLA, Bassi Pathana, has complained to the Deputy Commissioner against the ADC(D) regarding the supply of bamboo tree guards to 80 panchayats as there was no requirement for these. The tree guards have been purchased at an exorbitant rate of Rs 530 per guard while its actual price was five times less, said the MLA.

The MLA said it was brought to his notice by the panchayats that they were forced to buy these guards without any requirement. He said that he talked to the ADC(D) who backed out having purchased and supplied these and put the blame on lower officials. The MLA said these officials were directed by the ADC(D) to supply them to the panchayats.

The MLA has urged the Deputy Commissioner to inquire into the matter so as to find out at whose directive these were purchased. The The DC assured the MLA to inquire into the matter.

Dinesh Kumar Vashist, ADC(D), said during the meeting, a demand was raised by the BDPOs to save the roadside trees to be planted in March. He said the purchase was made as per the rates fixed by the headquarters.

