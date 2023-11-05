Punjab’s AQI gets worse, 2,911 stubble burning cases reported in 48 hours

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 4

A total of 2,911 farm fires have been reported in the past 48 hours in the state. Of these, 1,360 have been witnessed on Saturday, thus further worsening air quality.

According to the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), 14,173 stubble burning incidents have been reported this season so far.

Bathinda city most polluted Bathinda city was most polluted with an AQI of 385 on November 4

In Ludhiana, Amristar and Patiala, the AQI stood at 301, 264 and 251, respectively

At 240 farm fires, Sangrur again saw the maximum single-day incidents. The count stood at 140 in Ferozepur, 116 in Tarn Taran and 120 in Mansa. However, the farm fire figures for November 4 this season are significantly less as compared to the past two years.

On November 4, 2023, 1,360 active fire events were captured by the satellite. Whereas on the same day in 2021 and 2022, active stubble burning incidents stood at 3,032 and 2,437, respectively.

PPCB Chairman Adarsh Pal Vig said, “We are hopeful that the farm fire figures will be less as compared to previous years. Our entire machinery and staff is on the ground.” “Various studies have shown that these man-made fire incidents add to the greenhouse gases, which is harmful in the longer run,” he said.

A recent study published by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Bhopal, in collaboration with a non-profit International Maize and Wheat Improvement Centre and the University of Michigan showed that Punjab was the highest emitter with 27 per cent of its cultivated area burned in 2020 while Madhya Pradesh ranked second.

This study develops satellite technology to accurately estimate greenhouse gas emissions on a massive scale and offers insights into planning and managing crop residue.

