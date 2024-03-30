Punjab’s youngest district yet to have Sessions Division

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, March 29

Lawyers and clients of the smallest and the youngest district of the state are upset that the Punjab Government had failed to establish Sessions Division even 34 months after the district’s creation.

Led by office-bearers of the Malerkotla District Bar Association, lawyers and clients have once again urged CM Bhagwant Mann to intervene in the matter and impress upon the Chief Secretary to expedite action as advised by the high court over seven months ago.

“The government has not bothered to allocate funds, neither for establishment of Sessions Division, nor repair of the existing Judicial Complex even though authorities at Public Works Department have already forwarded a draft plan and estimate to the government for the purpose,” reads the memorandum handed over by delegation of Bar to DC Pallavi.

“Honourable Chief Justice and Judges have been pleased to accord the consent of this court for creation of Sessions Division at Malerkotla subject to the condition that necessary infrastructure for establishing Appellate/Sessions court is made available by the Punjab Government. Till the same is made available, the Appellate/Sessions court shall function from Sangrur. The requisite notification under section 7(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 and Section 20 of the Punjab Courts Act 1918, may be issued in this behalf at an early date,” read a communiqué written by the Registrar General, Punjab and Haryana High Court to the Chief Secretary on August 22, 2023.

