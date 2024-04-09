Bikram Majithia takes a dig at Bhagwant Mann in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 8

Attacking Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Amritsar, senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia today asked the voters to question CM Bhagwant Mann when he would be visiting them for seeking votes, that why he could not safeguard the farmers’ interest and had let the Haryana Government to ride rough shod over them.

He also asserted that the Central Government had closed down trade through the Attari-Wagah border which had affected the economy of the constituency.

Majithia appealed to the party high command to “concede to the wishes of the people of this constituency and allot former minister Anil Joshi the party ticket for the forthcoming parliamentary elections from this seat.

Earlier, the names of Joshi and Majithia were doing the rounds as SAD candidate.

Anil Joshi could be the candidate of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) from Amritsar for the Lok Sabha election, though the official announcement was yet to be made by the party.

Majithia, who was addressing a large public gathering in Amritsar North along with Joshi, asked from the dais about the workers’ choice for the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat and the gathering zeroed in on Joshi’s name.

“Joshi has been a symbol of communal harmony and would be the best representative to serve the people of this constituency. I also appeal high command to announce him as party’s candidate from Amritsar,” he said.

Appealing the voters to support the candidature of Joshi, he said that the other candidates in the fray either don’t even know the names of the villages and towns of this constituency or have failed to become the voice of Amritsar in Parliament.

