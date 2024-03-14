Sukhbir Badal asks voters to rally behind SAD

Bagha Purana, March 13
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal today appealed to Punjabis to rally behind SAD to bring back the era of development, saying Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governments had taken the state back by 20 years.
Participating in the Nihal Singh Wala and Bagha Purana leg of the Punjab Bachao Yatra, Badal said, “No development has taken place in Punjab during the last seven years of the Congress and AAP rule. The state has gone down on all parameters – be it financial, infrastructure building, rural development, civic amenities or provision of social welfare benefits”.
Badal said, “Delhi-based parties have looted you repeatedly. Women who were promised Rs 1,000 per month allowance are yet to get Rs 24,000 due to them for the last two years. The youth are not getting jobs and the poor are being denied social welfare schemes like atta-dal and old age pension.”
