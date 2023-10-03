 To boost health infra, Kejriwal, Mann launch Rs 550 cr Mission Sehatmand Punjab : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • To boost health infra, Kejriwal, Mann launch Rs 550 cr Mission Sehatmand Punjab

To boost health infra, Kejriwal, Mann launch Rs 550 cr Mission Sehatmand Punjab

66 new beds added to government-run Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala

To boost health infra, Kejriwal, Mann launch Rs 550 cr Mission Sehatmand Punjab

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and CM Bhagwant Mann at Mata Kaushalya Govt Hospital .



Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 2

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal today dedicated 66 new beds at the government-run Mata Kaushalya Hospital to people under the Rs 550 crore Mission Sehatmand Punjab. These have been added at a cost of Rs 13.80 crore and the hospital now has 366 beds.

On the occasion, Mann announced that ‘emergency services would be operational in all hospitals across the state within a year’. “The state government is going to start Electronic Intensive Care Unit (eICU) system to provide critical health services to patients of remote and rural areas,” he stated.

“Under this mission, Punjab will give a facelift to all government hospitals across the state,” he said. “The Sehatmand Punjab App has also been launched, which will enable the people to locate nearby Aam Aadmi Clinics,” Mann added. “Punjab will be the first state in the country which is going to start patient facilitation centres in government hospitals. An NICU ward equipped with the latest facilities has also been started at this hospital,” he said.

Lauding the Punjab government, the Delhi Chief Minister said, “Like the Aam Aadmi Clinics and Schools of Eminence, these hospitals will also be multiplied across the state. These facilities have nothing to do with elections, but the sole motive is to ensure public welfare.”

Earlier, patients and their attendants had a harrowing time as the security officials did not allow any entry and exit at the hospital till the VIP visit was over. There were traffic snarl-ups outside the hospital and all around the city as cops ensured smooth VIP passage for the cavalcade. Meanwhile, doctors from outside too were asked to be present at the hospital in the wake of the high-profile visits.

ICUs to come up at all dist hospitals

  • A project to strengthen community health centres, sub-divisional and district hospitals at an estimated cost of Rs 1,300 crore announced
  • Intensive care units will be opened in all dist hospitals
  • Under ‘Mission Sehatmand Punjab’, all government hospitals across the state will get a facelift

#Arvind Kejriwal #Bhagwant Mann #Mata Kaushalya Hospital Patiala

