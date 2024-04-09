Abohar: Two of family die as bike collides with stray bovine

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 8

It seems that the AAP government has turned a blind eye to the problem of stray cattle. Two more lives were lost today when stray cattle suddenly entered the Abohar-Sito Gunno Road near Sardarpura Dhani and collided with a bike.

According to information, Bhola Ram, a resident of Dhani Desraj Balluana, his sister-in-law Raj Karni along with her three-year-old son Amanjot were going to attend a condolence meeting in Ellenabad on a bike. Suddenly, an animal came on the road and they collided with it and were seriously injured while the child suffered minor injuries.

A Sadak Surakhya Force vehicle reached the site and took the injured to the Abohar Civil Hospital, where doctors declared Bhola Ram and Raj Karni dead.

