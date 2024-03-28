Voter awareness through ‘mehndi’ in Malerkotla

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, March 27

The Malerkotla administration led by Deputy Commissioner Pallavi claimed to have launched a coordinated movement to sensitise female voters through ‘Vote Kee Mehndi’ campaign that was kicked off by organising ‘My Vote My Pride’ mehndi contest at Modern College of Education in Shergarh Cheema village.

Ayisha Parveen, Simranjit Kaur and Gul Ayisha Akhtar won first three prizes during the contest held under supervision of SVEEP (Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation) in-charge Rajandeep Kaur.

‘Painting a Bright Future’, ‘Vote Made Us Equal’, ‘Vote For Better India’, ‘Vote For Future’ , ‘Vote for Development’ , ‘Your Vote Your Voice’ , ‘Desh Ka Vikas Aapke Haath’ and ‘Saare Kaam Chhod Do, Sabse Pahle Vote Do’ were among slogans that fetched appreciation to the participants.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Pallavi said that by organising mehndi competitions at various educational institutes of the district, an elaborate program had been drafted to persuade maximum number of female voters to exercise their right and increase voter percentage. “This, besides increasing vote percentage in the district, will also facilitate the administration in empowering women,” said DC Pallavi, claiming that educational institutes had shown keen interest in organising mehndi competitions to spread awareness on the subject.

The DC appreciated that representatives of some self-help groups and organisations had also offered to work as brand ambassadors to spread awareness among masses about the significance of voting in democracy.

Election Commission of India too, has recommended exploitation of novel ideas, including mehndi art to amplify voter awareness about significance of using franchise without any allurement, political and communal pressure or coercion for preserving the sanctity of the democracy of India.

