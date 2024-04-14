Wheat arrival picks up pace in Tarn Taran district

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 13

The arrival of wheat picked up pace in mandis of Tarn Taran district on Saturday. Ranjit Singh, a farmer of nearby Plasaur village, arrived at a mandi today with his crop. Ranjit said, “This year the wheat yield from per acre has been 21 quintals as compared to 20 quintals last year. The climate has remained favourable during the wheat season this time. The wheat arrival is yet to gain momentum in mandis.”

The sky remained cloudy today. The district witnessed drizzle for a few hours. Pargat Singh, a farmer of Chamba Kalan village in the Chohla Sahib area, said, “Wheat harvesting is yet to start in the area. In case it rains, crop harvesting could get delayed.”

Sukhbir Singh, a farmer of the border village in the Valtoha area, said, “There are reports of bumper yield this time. However, cloudy weather poses a threat to the standing crop.”

Harpal Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO), said the sky would get clear soon. He said bumper crop expected this year was a good news for farmers.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi #Tarn Taran