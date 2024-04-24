AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Kharar, conducts special assembly on Baisakhi

A special assembly was conducted by the school on Baisakhi. The school premises was adorned with colourful and creative board decorations depicting the essence of Baisakhi, featuring motifs of harvest, traditional attire, and festive celebrations. The celebration commenced with a soulful ‘shabad’ recitation by students, setting a spiritual tone for the event. Talented boys of the school demonstrated their prowess in martial arts, showcasing discipline, strength, and agility. The cultural extravaganza continued with vibrant song and dance performances by students, showcasing a kaleidoscope of colours, rhythms, and traditions. Principal Anjali Singh spoke on the significance of celebrating Baisakhi and appealed to students to learn from the historic significance of the day in the lives of people.

Handwashing activity In line with its commitment to promoting hygiene and cleanliness among students, the school conducted a handwashing activity during assembly for students of classes III to V. The activity aimed to instil the importance of proper handwashing techniques in students from a young age, emphasising the role of clean hands in preventing the spread of germs and diseases. Students actively participated in the demonstration, learning the correct steps for thorough handwashing and understanding the significance of maintaining good hand hygiene habits. Through engaging and interactive sessions like these, the school continues to prioritise the health and well-being of its students, nurturing them to become responsible and hygiene-conscious individuals.

