DAV Public School, Sector 8-C, Chandigarh

The kindergarten wing of the school was awash in a vibrant sea of yellow as students and teachers celebrated Yellow Day. The theme for the day was the sunflower, symbolising joy, positivity, and energy, perfectly mirroring the cheerful atmosphere on the campus. The young learners engaged in a variety of activities designed to stimulate their creativity and physical agility. The tearing and pasting activity and colour throw activity saw little kids creating beautiful sunflower collages. This exercise not only enhanced their fine motor skills but also allowed them to explore their artistic talents. Physical activities included the agility ladder hopscotch, where children hopped along ladders arranged on the ground, demonstrating their balance and coordination. This activity was the favourite among the students, as it combined fun with physical exercise, promoting the importance of fitness in a playful manner. One of the highlights of the day was the making of yellow smilies. With bright yellow paper, markers, and a lot of imagination, students crafted cheerful smilies that were displayed around the school, spreading smiles and positive vibes throughout the campus. In her address to the students, Principal Monika Palliwal expressed her delight at the day’s success.

