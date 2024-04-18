Gobindgarh Public School, Gobindgarh

Baisakhi was celebrated at the school. Students adorned in vibrant Punjabi attire indulged in delectable Punjabi cuisine, while revelling in the rhythmic beats of bhangra. Amidst the festivities, the students were enlightened about the historical significance of Baisakhi by Principal Dr Neeru Arora, who elucidated Guru Gobind Singh’s establishment of the Khalsa Panth on the auspicious day. As the festival heralds the onset of the harvest season, the spirit of camaraderie and communal harmony was palpable, echoing the universal message of brotherhood inherent in every festivity.

