New India High School, Pinjore

Students, faculty, and staff of the school gathered to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution and a champion of social justice. The school also had a Baisakhi celebration. With colours, music, and traditional attire, the school community embraced the rich cultural heritage of the Sikh community in a memorable event. The Baisakhi celebration was a kaleidoscope of cultural performances, traditional dances like bhangra and Gidda. Students, adorned in colourful traditional attire, added a visual spectacle to the festivities, showcasing the beauty of the Sikh culture. Students and teachers had a discussion on the topics ranging from caste discrimination to empowerment through education.

#Pinjore