NRI Public School, Sundran, Dera Bassi

Earth Day was celebrated in the school. The day began with a message from Principal Suman Sharma, wherein she enlightened the learners about the significance of celebrating Earth Day, its history and its relevance. The celebrations for the pre-primary learners began with a mesmerising nature walk and tree hugging for pre-nursery that taught them the value of each being, and inspired them to love nature. Enactment by teachers for preserving Earth further enhanced the understanding of the special day. ‘Planet Blue – for me and you’ activity made the little enthusiasts of Nursery to Class II aware of how much a small contribution can bring a change and motivated them to create their own blue planet with colouring. An awareness rally was organised by students and teachers at the Sundran village. Students from Class IX to XII presented a skit on ‘Save Earth’ where their impactful performance won the hearts of teachers, principal and management.
