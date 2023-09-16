Shemrock School, Mohali

The school recently competed in the World Robot Olympiad (WRO) India 2023, designed on international standards, held at North-East Delhi and earned the third position. School Team Future Developers — Aahat Kaur (Class VIII), Hrishit Goyal (Class VI) and Yuvraj Singh Ubbi (Class VIII) — also marked their place directly in Nationals to be held at Noida. Judges were impressed by their creative AI approach for future. Total 38 teams from different schools of India participated. The three participating teams from Shemrock were Future Developers, Tech Titans and Aqua Flow Innovators. School Principal Parneet Sohal congratulated all teams for their participation.
