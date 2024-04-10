Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

A workshop on life skills-based teacher training was organised under the auspices of the CBSE. School Manager Malkiat Singh Rana participated in the workshop as the chief guest. The workshop was organised under the chairmanship of Deepak Saundhi. Saundhi conducted various activities on life skills in teaching — How to develop critical thinking and problem solving activities in children? The manager said after understanding the life skills, there will be success in reaching the objective of education given to the students. He said the system of learning life skills is the core of education.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#CBSE #Nangal