Kremlin says the West is behaving like bandits

London, March 5
The Kremlin said on Saturday that the West was behaving like bandits but that Russia was far too big to be isolated as the world was much larger than just the United States and Europe.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the West was engaged in "economic banditry" against Russia and that Moscow would respond. He did not specify what response there would be but said it would be in line with Russian interests.
"This does not mean Russia is isolated," Peskov told reporters. "The world is too big for Europe and America to isolate a country, and even more so a country as big as Russia.
There are many more countries in the world." Peskov said that if the United States imposed sanctions on Russia's energy exports then it would give a considerable jolt to energy markets.
