Russia targets Ukraine with 8 ballistic missiles

PTI

Kyiv, December 11

Russia fired eight ballistic missiles at Kyiv early on Monday, all of which were shot down, Ukraine's Air Force said. The thwarted attack still left one person injured by shrapnel and three more suffered severe stress reactions.

A series of loud explosions rang out in Ukraine's capital just after 4 am, as the city was under its nightly curfew, followed by air raid sirens. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that in Darnytskyi district of eastern Kyiv the debris of an intercepted missile fell without catching fire, and elsewhere in the capital the explosive wave damaged the windows of a house.

The attack also left 120 households in the city without electricity, Ukraine's Ministry of Energy said. Last winter Russian troops were deliberately targeting Ukrainian energy system causing power outages and blackouts across the country.

#Russia #Ukraine