Terrorist is terrorist in any language: Jaishankar

Singapore, March 24

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday that “a terrorist is a terrorist” in any language and one should not allow terrorism to be excused or defended because of a different explanation of it. Jaishankar's remarks came during his interaction with the Indian community members in Singapore.

Responding to a question on how Indian officials approach sensitive and linguistically different topics with their global counterparts, the minister said that in diplomacy, different countries bring their own cultures, traditions and sometimes their language or concepts to debate. Jaishankar said however there are some issues when there is clarity and no confusion. Giving the example of terrorism, he said: “You can take it in any language, but a terrorist is a terrorist in any language.”

Hailing the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, he said it was a temporary measure and it prevented very progressive laws from being extended to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Underscoring the importance of ties with Moscow, he said Russia is a country with which India has always had a positive relationship and both countries have taken extra care to look after each other's interests. He dismissed the notion that Moscow is drifting towards China.

Jaishankar said India should look at its relationship with Russia or any other country from its perspective. — PTI

Condemns Moscow terror attack

Jaishankar says he has spoken to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and conveyed India’s deepest condolences on the loss of lives in the horrific terrorist attack in Moscow.

