45-year-old man found unconscious dies at hospital

Tarn Taran, April 8
An unidentified clean-shaven man around 45 years of age, who was found by the GRP in an unconscious condition, breathed his last on Monday at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar. ASI Jaswant Singh of the GRP said the man was found near the railway station in Tarn Taran on Saturday. He was admitted to the Civil Hospital, from where he was referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar.
The body has been kept in the mortuary of the GRP, Amritsar, for 72 hours for identification.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED raids multiple locations in TN in drugs money laundering case against ex-DMK functionary
Sadiq, 36, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB...
Saudi crown prince meets Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz, mentions Kashmir as he stresses on India-Pak dialogue
Sharif was making his first overseas visit since winning pow...