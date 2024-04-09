45-year-old man found unconscious dies at hospital

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 8

An unidentified clean-shaven man around 45 years of age, who was found by the GRP in an unconscious condition, breathed his last on Monday at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar. ASI Jaswant Singh of the GRP said the man was found near the railway station in Tarn Taran on Saturday. He was admitted to the Civil Hospital, from where he was referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar.

The body has been kept in the mortuary of the GRP, Amritsar, for 72 hours for identification.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran