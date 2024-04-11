Pensioners condemn AAP govt, accuse it of ignoring demands

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 10

The Government Pensioners’ Union, Tarn Taran, in its meeting held at the local Gandhi Municipal Park on Wednesday condemned the state government for its indifferent attitude towards the current demands of the retired employees of the state government. They said the union must oppose the state government by voting against the AAP candidates in the coming LS election.

The meeting was presided over by Karam Singh Lalpura, district president of the union. Dr Ajmer Singh, Jaswinder Singh Manochahal, Bakhshish Singh and Kulwant Singh Gill were among others who addressed the gathering.

Condemning the state government, they said it had totally forgotten its promise, made in the run-up to the Assembly election, to accept their demands. The leaders said the union has decided to oppose the AAP in the LS poll.

They also condemned the Union Government for its pro-corporate sector policies and the repressive attitude towards the opposition leaders and called upon the masses to ensure the defeat of the BJP in the LS election.

They demanded the removal of the anomalies of the Sixth Pay Commission, 66-month’s arrears, revival of the old pension scheme and the cashless health scheme and other demands of the pensioners.

