Two dead, 2 injured in road accidents

Mohali, April 1

One person died while two scooter-borne Chandigarh University students were injured in a collision between two trucks near the Sohana Gurdwara traffic light point in the wee hours of Monday. The victim, Gurpreet Singh of Kharar, was sitting on the left of the truck driver when it mowed down two scooter-borne youths and hit a stationery truck at the traffic lights. Scooter-borne youths Mohammed of Kargil and Zulfi of Leh were seriously injured and rushed to a hospital at Phase 6, from where they were referred to the PGI.

The police have arrested truck driver Lakhwinder Singh and registered a case of negligent driving against him at the Sohana police station today. Investigating Officer Jeet Chand said the truck was loaded with cement bags when it mowed the stationery scooter before going on to ram the truck.

In another accident, a scooter-borne youth was mowed down by a truck after their scooter was hit by a speeding SUV on the road near Bhago Majra on Monday around 7.40 pm. The complainant, Amit, a relative of the deceased, Vinod of Bihar, was dragged for some distance by the truck driver. Amit was accompanying Vinod in another vehicle.

