ANI
Lucknow, November 11
Veteran actor Dharmendra met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday in Lucknow at the latter's official residence.
Taking to his official handle on X, CM Adityanath shared an image with Dharmendra from the meeting, posting, "Courtesy meeting with renowned film actor Shri Dharmendra ji at his government residence in Lucknow."
The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) also shared a video, showing the CM interacting with the veteran actor and handing him a present.
The two met on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.
#WATCH | Veteran actor Dharmendra meets Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2023
(Video source: UP CMO) pic.twitter.com/cwh7BSJUR0
On the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in director Karan Johar's film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.
Apart from that, he also has Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's upcoming untitled romantic film.
He will also be seen in a war drama titled 'Ikkis'. Dharmendra will share screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in the film.
"Ikkis" is touted to be a war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. He was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously for his exemplary service to the nation.
Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the movie is yet to get a release date.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 tourists from Bangladesh charred to death, 5 houseboats gutted in Dal Lake blaze in Kashmir
Victims' DNA samples extracted to establish their identities...
Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead by rival gangsters outside gas station in Canada
Harpreet Singh Uppal, 41, and his son are gunned down in a b...
Israel-Hamas conflict: Baby in incubator among 2 killed at Gaza hospital besieged by Israel
Failure to bring fuel into the hospital will be a death sent...
Punjab records over 100 farm fires; Haryana's air quality at many places in 'moderate' category
Out of 105 stubble-burning incidents reported on Saturday, c...
NIA files supplementary charge-sheet in Khalistan Tiger Force recruitment, arms smuggling case
Twelve members of KTF terrorist outfit and their associates ...