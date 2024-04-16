Authorities causing harassment, alleges association in Bhiwani

Bhiwani, April 15
The Private School Welfare Association has alleged harassment by the authorities on the pretext of checking of school buses. They alleged challans were being issued to buses even if there were no violations.
Association president Ram Avtar Sharma said the members of the association held a meeting at Bhiwani today. He said, “In some cases, even buses which were parked and not in operation were also challaned by the authorities. This is completely wrong,” he said.
He said they were open to the checking of buses for violations but there shouldn’t be any undue harassment. “We have decided to hand over keys of all school buses to the respective deputy commissioners on April 19 in all the district headquarters to register our protest against the undue harassment.”
Notably, the state government has ordered the administration in all the districts to conduct checking of the school buses for any kind of violation and take action against them. The government has also sought reports from districts.
