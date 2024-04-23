Sirsa DC inspects flood-control measures along Ghaggar

Sirsa, April 22
Sirsa district often faces the fury of the Ghaggar river during the monsoon season. This year, with the anticipation of a good monsoon, there is a possibility that Sirsa district may again have to deal with the floodwaters from the river. Keeping this in mind, Deputy Commissioner RK Singh today visited the river embankments to inspect flood prevention measures. He emphasised focusing on strengthening weak embankments based on past shortcomings and ensuring timely reinforcement of embankments and channels before the onset of rains so that any potential disaster could be effectively managed.
In 2023, flash floods in HP and heavy rainfall in Haryana and Punjab had led to flooding in the Ghaggar and other rivers, causing significant disruption in 12 districts of Haryana. Sirsa and Fatehabad districts were heavily affected. In light of this, the DC visited Musahibwala, Nejadela Kalan, Burj Bhangu and Ottu Head to assess the situation.
During the inspection, he was accompanied by SDM Rajendra Kumar and officials from other departments.
