Poll season trumps monsoon, Rs 35.9 cr Sirsa rainwater drainage project stalled

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, April 9

A Rs 35.92 crore rainwater drainage project undertaken by the Municipal Council, Sirsa, to prepare for the monsoon season has been halted due to the Lok Sabha elections. The project has been stalled due to the implementation of the model code of conduct (MCC), and is likely to start again in June. It could also extend till the month of July.

However, with July and August being the peak monsoon months, residents may again face the problem of waterlogging this year.

A survey of the old city was conducted by the MC in October 2022, following which a detailed project report (DPR) was prepared. Based on the report, the department had requested a budget for the work’s completion. After receiving the budget, the administrative approval was also given by the headquarters.

According to MC officials, an engineering team from the headquarters had inspected the internal areas of the city and prepared the DPR. During the survey, the team had observed all areas prone to water accumulation during rainfall. Such areas include Shiv Chowk, Janata Bhawan, Anaj Mandi, Rori Bazaar, Hisaria Bazaar. The Civil Hospital road, Begu Road, Kirtinagar and Rania Road are also prone to water accumulation.

According to Health Department officials, it is crucial to lay drainage lines in the city to effectively tackle the issues related to rainwater accumulation. There is no provision to drain the rainwater, which leads to blockages during heavy rainfall. The primary reason for the blockages has been attributed to the mud on the roads that gets carried along the rainwater and gets accumulated in the sewer lines.

Meanwhile, MC Executive Officer Attar Singh said the project worth had received administrative approval and it had been sent to the Chief Engineer in Gurugram for technical approval. The project would gain momentum only after the Lok Sabha elections.

#Lok Sabha #Monsoon #Sirsa