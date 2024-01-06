Depute teachers to educate students on drugs: Dy CM

Tribune News Service

Una, January 5

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today called upon principals of all senior secondary schools to depute one teacher for creating awareness among students about the bad effects of drugs.

He was addressing the annual function of Ban Bihari Nand Brahmchari Government Senior Secondary School, Saloh in Haroli subdivision.

