INDIA VOTES 2024: Celebrate festival of democracy, DC urges at Sirmaur district event

Our Correspondent

Nahan, April 27

Sirmaur District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta said all sections of society should enthusiastically participate in the upcoming elections on June 1.

He said the Lok Sabha elections were a festival of democracy and everyone should take a pledge to fulfil their constitutional responsibility by exercising their right to vote.

The DC was addressing the participants present on the occasion of a district-level voter awareness programme organised under SVEEP activities in Nahan today. He said as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer of Himachal Pradesh, the Sirmaur administration was organising various SVEEP programmes to increase the voting percentage in the district and the district-level event was also a part of this series.

He said besides the sub-division level, awareness programmes were also being organised in 259 panchayats of the district.

The DC said voters above 100 years, disabled voters and new voters participated in the event. He added that the presence of all sections of voters showed how strong and robust the Indian democracy was.

The DC honoured five voters above 100 years by presenting them caps, flowers and citations at the district-level programme. The voters, including 105-year-old Juni Devi from Bhagatanwala village, 100-year-old Baburam from Melio village, 104-year-old Kamla Devi from Nagal Suketi village, 101-year-old Kharak Singh from Kolar village and 100-year-old Jagmanti, were honoured.

The DC said the number of voters above 100 years in Sirmaur district was 55, including 34 female voters. The 100-year-old voters — include two in Pachhad, seven in Nahan, six in Renuka Ji, 32 in Paonta Sahib and eight in Shillai.

The DC also honoured five disabled voters and newly enrolled voters. Besides, election icons Padma Shri Vidyanand Saraik, Jai Prakash, Daljit Singh, Ajay Chauhan, Pratap Parashar, Harshita Bhatti, Jeevan Prakash Joshi and others were also honoured.

The DC said there were 2,753 voters in Sirmaur district aged more than 85, including 1,348 male voters. The total number of disabled voters in Sirmaur district is 3,293 — 560 in Pachhad, 753 in Nahan, 780 in Renuka Ji, 504 in Paonta Sahib and 3,293 voters in Shillai.

A total of 4,00,792 voters would be able to cast their votes in the five Assembly constituencies of Sirmaur district on June 1. These voters include 2,09,004 male voters. A total of 589 polling stations have been set up for voting in the district.

The DC said eligible voters, who have missed out on getting their names registered in the voter list, could get their names registered in the voter list till May 4.

The DC also inaugurated the barking deer “Kakkar” as the election mascot today. He said the barking deer found in the district was a symbol of prosperity and happiness.

SDM Salim Azam said the district-level voter awareness programme was organised successfully under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta.

In the district-level voter awareness programme, a free health camp was also organised by the Health Department.

The participants also clicked photos at the selfie point set up at the venue and participated in the signature campaign while taking an oath to vote at the ‘Wall of Democracy’.

#Democracy #Lok Sabha #Nahan #Sirmaur