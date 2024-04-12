Man ‘molests’ minor, booked

Shimla, April 11
The police have booked a man for allegedly molesting a nine-year-old girl.
The victim’s mother filed a complaint at the Boileauganj police station that her daughter had been molested by her relative, who’s from Kangra.
A medical examination of the girl was conducted and a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered against the accused. Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said a probe is on and raids are being conducted to nab the accused.
