Mandi man petitions Forest Dept, MC against tree felling

Mandi, April 18

A resident of the Housing Board Colony at Bheuli under the Mandi Municipal Corporation area has petitioned the Forest Department and Municipal Corporation against the felling of a ‘chiku’ tree in front of his house.

Maintaining that he had planted the tree 25 years ago, Gurcharan Singh claimed that it had been marked for felling by a team of the Forest Department, which also included members from Revenue Department and MC.

Gurcharan’s daughter Srishti Jaswal said it was a healthy tree, with green leaves and strong roots. “It’s home to numerous birds and animals in the otherwise concretised residential colony,” she added. Claiming that the tree did not pose risk to anyone at this point in time. she said, “In the past, attempts have been made to prune the tree in order to kill it.”

Gurcharan said, “I have sent a request letter to the Forest Department and MC authorities, urging them to protect the tree. I have also made a similar request to the Deputy Commissioner.”

Supporting Gursharan’s cause, Dev Bhumi Paryavaran Rakshak Manch president Narender Saini said it was not a wise decision to cut a healthy tree for the comfort of others. He urged the authorities concerned to do the needful to protect the tree.

