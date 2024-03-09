JCO abducted in Manipur, rescued hours later

New Delhi, March 8
A serving Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army was abducted from his home in Manipur’s Thoubal district by armed men on Friday, officials said.
The JCO, Naib Subedar Konsam Kheda Singh, was later rescued following an operation this evening, said Col Amit Shukla, spokesperson, Ministry of Defence, in Manipur. The JCO, a resident of Charangpat Mamang Leikai, was on leave when some people barged into his house at 9 am and bundled him in a vehicle and fled.
The Army launched a coordinated joint search operation and rescued the JCO at 6:30 pm. The Manipur police were investigating the incident, Col Shukla said.
This was the fourth incident since the commencement of the conflict in Manipur in May last year wherein soldiers or their relatives were targeted.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...