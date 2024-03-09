JCO abducted in Manipur, rescued hours later

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 8

A serving Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army was abducted from his home in Manipur’s Thoubal district by armed men on Friday, officials said.

The JCO, Naib Subedar Konsam Kheda Singh, was later rescued following an operation this evening, said Col Amit Shukla, spokesperson, Ministry of Defence, in Manipur. The JCO, a resident of Charangpat Mamang Leikai, was on leave when some people barged into his house at 9 am and bundled him in a vehicle and fled.

The Army launched a coordinated joint search operation and rescued the JCO at 6:30 pm. The Manipur police were investigating the incident, Col Shukla said.

This was the fourth incident since the commencement of the conflict in Manipur in May last year wherein soldiers or their relatives were targeted.

