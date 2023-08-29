Man heard saying 'Hindustan murdabad' on video surfacing online; Delhi Police to lodge FIR

New Delhi, August 29
Delhi Police is registering an FIR in connection with a video surfacing online where a man can be heard saying, "Hindustan murdabad", officials said on Tuesday.
They said preliminary inquiry has revealed that the video was shot near the Red Fort in the city.
A man donning a black T-shirt is heard saying, "Hindustan murdabad", to a woman who is holding a microphone. People present at the spot are calling the man's act wrong. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (north), Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "As regards to this social media post, we are taking suo motu cognizance. An FIR under section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code is being lodged at Kotwali police station and investigation is being taken up."
