Senior Naxal leader among 2 killed in encounter with police in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli

Nagpur, December 14
Two Naxals, including a senior leader, involved in the 2019 Jambulkheda blast were killed in an encounter with police in eastern Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district on Thursday, an official said.
Durgesh Watti, deputy commander of Kasansur Dalam (squad) who was one of the main conspirators of Jambulkheda blast in which 15 police personnel of Gadchiroli Police were killed in 2019 was among the two slain Naxals, he said.
Police had received intelligence inputs that a large contingent of Naxals was camping near Bodhintola on the Chhattisgarh border near Godalwahi outpost with an intention to cause sabotage and ambush police forces, said district superintendent of police Neelotpal.
During a combing operation, Naxals opened fire on the police team, he said in a release.
After the exchange of fire which went on for almost one hour ended, the bodies of Watti and another male Naxal were found from the spot, he said.
An AK-47 rifle and a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) were also recovered, the SP said, adding that further search was underway in the area.
