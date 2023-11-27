Time to give KCR govt VRS: Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 26

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched an attack on the ruling Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government in poll-bound Telangana, saying that it was time to send the “corrupt car” of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) to the garage and that he should be given VRS (voluntary retirement scheme).

Addressing rallies in Telangana, which goes to polls on November 30, Shah claimed that voting for the Congress would mean voting for the BRS, as after the elections, all Congress MLAs will join the BRS and therefore only the BJP could guarantee development and welfare for the poor.

“The Congress and the BRS have made a meaningless deal. Their deal is that Congress will make KCR the Chief Minister here, and KCR will make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister there (at the Centre). So, the only option to remove the corrupt KCR from Telangana is to bring the BJP government,” Shah said.

He addressed rallies in Narayanpet, Mulugu, Bhongir and Malkajgiri, where he urged the voters to uproot the “corrupt” state government and bring the BJP in power for the first time in the state.

“Vinoba Bhave ji started Bhoodan movement from Pochampally village. However, KCR started a land-grabbing movement from this region. The MLAs of the KCR government and his mafia have embezzled thousands of crores rupees of government land. I would like to assure you that we will investigate this land scam and put the culprits behind the bars,” Shah said at a rally in Bhongir. KCR, he alleged, has polluted entire Telangana with corruption. “Who is going to clean it? You can do it by just choosing the BJP government,” he said.

