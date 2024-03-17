2 Kupwara men held for setting hotel on fire to claim insurance

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 16

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested two persons, who had sought refuge in Punjab after allegedly setting a building ablaze in the frontier Kupwara district, resulting in the death of a resident from Bihar on March 4.

On the intervening night of March 3 and March 4, the fire incident in the building claimed the life of Feroz Alam, a resident of the Purnia district in Bihar. Alam, an embroiderer from Bihar, was sleeping on the second floor of the building owned by one Sanaullah Mir when it was set ablaze. Alam had a flourishing embroidery shop in the building.

Following the incident, the police initiated an investigation, which revealed that the building was deliberately set ablaze.

The police said through information from locals and examination of CCTV footage, they identified two persons- Abrar Ahmad Bhat and Zakir Ahmad Bhat of Battergam- as the perpetrators, who were running a hotel from the building. The police said they recovered inflammable materials from the residence of these persons and started their search.

The police registered a case under Sections 302, 436, 420, and 120B of the IPC. “Both accused had fled from Kashmir and sought refuge in Punjab. They were apprehended and brought back to Kupwara to face legal proceedings,” the police said.

“During interrogation, the accused confessed that they set the building ablaze with the intention of fraudulently obtaining money from the insurance company,” said police.

Meanwhile, police transported Alam’s body to Bihar after completing legal formalities. Alam leaves behind his wife, a one-year-old child and an elderly mother. While the family hailed the speedy investigation, they have sought stringent punishment for the accused involved in the incident.

