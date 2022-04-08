3 killed in road accident in J-K's Udhampur

Jammu, April 8
Three persons, including a woman were killed on Friday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Garani village of Udhampur district.
"The accident took place when a motorcycle moving on highway hit a divider causing injuries to all the three riders.
"They all were shifted from the site of accident to Udhampur district hospital where they were declared as brought dead.
"The deceased has been identified as Shanti Devi, 40, Saleem 45, Rinku, 20, all residents of Arnas in district Reasi", police said.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
RBI leaves benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4 per cent; revises growth forecast from 7.8 per cent to 7.2 per cent
This is the 11th time in a row that the Monetary Policy Comm...
Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: PM Imran Khan to address nation today, calls Cabinet meeting
Parliament dissolution illegal, no-trust vote against Imran ...
Less than a month after AAP's Punjab Assembly poll win, Bhagwant Mann holds meet for year-end civic body polls
Four of the largest municipal corporations- Amritsar, Jaland...
Video: Seer issues 'rape threat' to a ‘community’ if any Hindu girl is teased in UP’s Khairabad
It is alleged that when his procession reached near a mosque...
Akal Takht directs SGPC to work on launching exclusive channel to telecast Gurbani live from Golden Temple
Till the channel is launched, the SGPC’s IT wing to relay Gu...