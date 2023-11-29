 Army bolsters LoC surveillance amid infiltration attempts : The Tribune India

  J & K
  Army bolsters LoC surveillance amid infiltration attempts

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, November 28

As the winter season settles in and the snow blankets the mountain peaks in northern Kashmir, the Army has heightened its vigilance along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district, actively working to thwart potential infiltration attempts from across the border.

Soldiers stationed at the LoC in this northern Kashmir region not only keep watch over the hostile neighbour but also contend with challenging terrain and extreme weather conditions, including 15-20 feet of snow during winter, isolating them from the rest of the country for at least four months. “It’s a demanding fight. Life in these terrains is incredibly tough,” a soldier guarding one of the LoC posts in Kupwara told The Tribune.

These posts, some at altitudes of about 12,000 feet, act as the first line of defence against intruders in the well-known traditional routes of infiltration that converge at the formidable Shamsabari range, which is part of the 350-km long LoC in Kashmir. The length of the LoC with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir is 743 km.

The range, with its towering peaks, rugged mountains, thick forests, dense vegetation and numerous streams, poses a formidable challenge to the forces, both from nature and man. “Beyond the topography, the weather here is harsh, it’s extreme. We face severe cold here when it snows. The snow can accumulate up to 20 feet and remain there for about three to four months,” explained an Army officer.

During winter months, these posts and their base camps must stock up on essentials as roads become impassable due to heavy snow. Helicopters become the primary mode of transportation during these months. While infiltration has been largely under control this year, aided by the ceasefire agreement in February 2021, there is a concern among Army men that Pakistan may attempt increased infiltration. Despite the reiteration of the ceasefire agreement, the security forces remain vigilant, maintaining a robust counter-infiltration grid. “We are alert to any such situation. The anti-infiltration defence system is robust and we are keeping a close vigil, especially on the known tracks (of infiltration),” they explained.

A multi-tier deployment strategy is in place to prevent infiltration, combining physical and electronic measures. “It is a combination of man, machine and surveillance,” they shared.

In addition to the LoC fence, integrated surveillance systems, including ground sensors, night vision devices and CCTV cameras support the deployment on the ground. “We patrol day and night. Equipped with cutting-edge weapons with ranges extending to long distances, our responsibility is challenging, but we must remain vigilant for the sake of the country’s security,” shared a senior Army officer.

