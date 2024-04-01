Table tennis tournament concludes at Ladakh varsity

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 31

Two-day inter-department table tennis tournament concluded at University of Ladakh, Leh campus. As many as 38 teams participated across five categories representing various teaching departments of the University of Ladakh, Leh campus.

Ghulam Ali from the Physical Education Department won the men’s singles category, Zehra Banoo from Forensic Science Department won the women’s singles category.

Similarly, men’s doubles category was won by Physical Education Department, women’s doubles category was won by forensic science department and mixed doubles category was won by Physical Education Department.

The medals and awards were distributed by the Vice Chancellor, University of Ladakh, Professor SK Mehta, who emphasised the importance of active participation in university activities. He urged students to engage in the diverse range of opportunities provided by the university and encouraged them to part of its on-going progress and development.

