Kul Hind Kisan Sabha wants demands fulfilled

Tarn Taran, April 6

The Kul Hind Kisan Sabha, in its district-level conference held at the local Ramgarhai Bunga on Friday, condemned the policies of the Centre and the state government by saying that these are serving the interests of the corporate sector.

Farmers from different parts of the district participated in the conference which was presided over by Pooran Singh Marimegha and others leaders of the sabha.

Addressing on the occasion, Baldev Singh Nihalgarh and Sukhjinder Singh Maheshwari, state leaders of the sabha, demanded a complete waiver of loans of the farmers and labourers, Rs 10,000 as old-age pension for the farmers, free education and job guarantee for them.

Women leaders Kiranjit Kaur Valtoha and Rajinder Pal too addressed on the occasion and appreciated the role of women farmers during the farmers’ agitation.

