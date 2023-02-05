Family time in Maldives for Shabir Ahluwalia

Shabir Ahluwalia is currently on a holiday with wife Kanchi Kaul and their sons in the Maldives. Kanchi dropped really cute pictures and in the caption wrote, “It’s never about what we have, it’s who we have……. #family #loveisallweneed #vitaminsea #tropiclikeitshot #happydays.”

The couple has been married for more than 10 years now. While Shabir is not that active on social media, Kanchi often gives a sneak peek into their lives. Kanchi has been part of some popular shows like Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, but took a break to focus on her family.