 From Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, many high profile actors tied the knot this year. Revisiting those shaadi mandaps… : The Tribune India

Looking back 2022

From Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, many high profile actors tied the knot this year. Revisiting those shaadi mandaps…

From Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, many high profile actors tied the knot this year. Revisiting those shaadi mandaps…

Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal



Celebrity weddings evoke interest. People love to keep tabs on their favourite actor’s dating life and if the dating partner becomes a lifelong companion, nothing like it!

Giving some serious couple goals from their choice of outfit to their chemistry, here’s a list of Bollywood actors, who got married in 2022

 Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor

Intimate setting

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

It was during the shooting of their first film, Brahmastra, that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor felt an infinite connection between them. What started in 2017 with an acting project bloomed into a beautiful relationship. Before the release of Brahmastra: Part One, they got married in an intimate wedding on April 14. The actress opted for an ivory organza saree, a Sabyasachi ensemble paired with minimal makeup while Ranbir wore a silk sherwani by the same designer.

Shibani Dandekar & Farhan Akhtar

Ravishing in red

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar and his live-in partner Shibani Dandekar got married in February. Shibani met Farhan in 2015 during the show, I Can Do That, where Farhan was the host and she was a contestant. The couple took their close friends and family to Khandala for their intimate wedding. For the occasion, Shibani chose a ravishing red corset top and skirt set and Farhan was seen in a black suit.

Triangular celebration

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and hit it off instantly. The couple finally tied the knot this year . The two revealed that they were legally married in 2020. The couple chose matching coloured attire by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. Richa wore a sharara and Ali chose a sherwani in ivory and gold. They held a reception in Mumbai on October 4 but the wedding festivities began from September 30 in Lucknow and New Delhi to honour both their religion and culture.

Sunny Kapoor & Guneet Monga

Thanks to dating app

Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor

Bollywood producer Guneet Monga tied the knot with Delhi-based businessman Sunny Kapoor at a gurdwara in Mumbai on December 12. Reportedly, she met Sunny through a dating app last year. The bride was dressed in a pastel lehenga while Sunny donned a designer sherwani for the ceremony. All the pre-wedding functions were held in Mumbai while the reception was in Delhi.

Sheetal & Vikrant Massey

For eternity

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur

The couple dated for seven years before taking the plunge this year on February 18. The two met on the sets of their first web series together, Broken But Beautiful. Sheetal hails from Dharamshala and the wedding also happened in Himachal Pradesh. For their big day, Sheetal wore a red lehenga and Vikrant was seen in a white sherwani.

Hansika Motwani & Sohael Kathuria

Towering emotion

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuria

Hansika Motwani got married to her longtime friend Sohael Kathuria at Mundota Fort and Palace, Jaipur. Sohael proposed her in front of the Eiffel Tower in France and the two tied the knot on December 4. The actress looked beautiful in a red sharara. The groom wore ivory sherwani with golden embroidery.

Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan

Love on sets

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

In a high-profile ceremony, South Indian actress Nayanthara tied the knot with director-producer Vignesh Shivan on June 9. Nayanthara wore a red saree and Vignesh was seen in a traditional white kurta and lungi at the wedding, which was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Rajnikanth and others.

Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar

East meets South

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

Actress Mouni Roy tied the knot with Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar in Goa on January 27. She also honoured her husband’s Malayali culture by dressing up as a South Indian bride. Mouni and Suraj have been dating since 2019.

Hansal Mehta & Safeena Husain

Cool & casual

Hansal Mehta and Safeena Husain

Director Hansal Mehta married his long-time partner and social worker Safeena Husain in an impromptu marriage ceremony in California. The two kept it casual as Hansal wore a white t-shirt, jean and a coat. Safeena opted for a pink salwar suit.

Payal Rohatgi & Sangram Singh

Locking Up love

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh tied the knot in Agra on July 9. They started dating in 2011 and got engaged in 2014. They were in a live-in relationship before Sangram proposed to Payal on the reality show Lock Upp this year. They had multiple functions. For her wedding, Payal was seen in a red lehenga and Sangram wore a white sherwani. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Sheezan Khan tells police broke up with Tunisha Sharma after Shraddha Walkar murder case

2
Punjab

Sikh man from Amritsar among 4 dead in Canada bus accident: Report

3
Delhi

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

4
Nation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

5
Brand Connect

Keto Fantastic ACV Gummies | Kelly Clarkson Keto Gummies [Shocking Scam] Trimax Keto Gummies | Trufit Keto Gummies, Fake Or Legitimate?

6
Business

Videocon founder Venugopal Dhoot arrested in ICICI Bank loan fraud case

7
World

UKrainian President Zelenskyy calls PM Modi, seeks Indian mediation for peace with Russia

8
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Government suspends functioning of staff selection commission over paper leak

9
Diaspora

Top Indian-American editor steps down to save jobs of his staff members from impending layoffs

10
Entertainment

Tunisha Sharma's mother claims Sheezan Khan cheated, used her daughter

Don't Miss

View All
Year that made Messi
Features Looking back 2022

Year that made Messi the greatest !

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Features Looking back 2022

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place
Features Looking back 2022

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill
Punjab

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village
Haryana

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes
Haryana

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes

150 more cops to guard singer’s family
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 150 more cops to guard singer's family

National park turns haven for endangered species
Himachal

Kullu's Great Himalayan National Park turns haven for endangered species

Top News

Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness

Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness

Union Health Minister oversees arrangements at Delhi's Safda...

China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8

China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8

The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...

Dense fog at many places as intense cold conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana

Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...

‘Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t die by suicide, I saw fracture marks’, claims man who performed autopsy

'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy

Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...

BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter’s objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested

BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested

The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...


Cities

View All

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Farmers’ protest outside DC office completes one month

Spurious drugs: Punjab drug trail ends in Uttarakhand; unit sealed

Biting cold, dense fog force residents to stay indoors; help pours in for homeless

Amritsar: Another drone shot down

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, ~48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, Rs 48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

No respite from fog in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana for 48 hours

Schoolteacher assaults student with pistol in Chandigarh, held

‘0001’ goes for Rs 15.2L; RLA rakes in Rs 1.81 cr

Despite action by UT civic body, BSNL cables dangle from trees

India needs to break free from narrow views of past to achieve heights of success: PM Modi at ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ event

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

Badhra block samiti member found dead in Gurugram

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR from Tuesday

AAP candidates for MCD mayor, deputy mayor submit nominations

20 cars gutted in arson incident at west Delhi multi-storey parking lot

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Dense fog, chill throw life out of gear in Jalandhar

Surya Enclave Extension allottees meet Jalandhar Improvement Trust chairman, EO

Lovely Professional University’s bhangra team brings laurels

Music kept us alive during distressing pandemic times, say veena maestros

Police crack down on drinking in public places

Police crack down on drinking in public places

30 encroachments removed

Pungrain inspector nabbed for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

NGT gives joint committee 15 more days to submit report

Man held with Chinese string

‘Zero bill’ beneficiaries touch 90%; power demand increases

'Zero bill' beneficiaries in Punjab touch 90%; power demand increases

Civic body surpasses target, collects Rs 17-cr property tax

DC orders digitisation of old revenue records

National Consumer Day celebrated

Novel tribute: Taking dip in ice-cold water