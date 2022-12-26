From Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, many high profile actors tied the knot this year. Revisiting those shaadi mandaps…

Celebrity weddings evoke interest. People love to keep tabs on their favourite actor’s dating life and if the dating partner becomes a lifelong companion, nothing like it!

Giving some serious couple goals from their choice of outfit to their chemistry, here’s a list of Bollywood actors, who got married in 2022

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor

Intimate setting

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

It was during the shooting of their first film, Brahmastra, that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor felt an infinite connection between them. What started in 2017 with an acting project bloomed into a beautiful relationship. Before the release of Brahmastra: Part One, they got married in an intimate wedding on April 14. The actress opted for an ivory organza saree, a Sabyasachi ensemble paired with minimal makeup while Ranbir wore a silk sherwani by the same designer.

Shibani Dandekar & Farhan Akhtar

Ravishing in red

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar and his live-in partner Shibani Dandekar got married in February. Shibani met Farhan in 2015 during the show, I Can Do That, where Farhan was the host and she was a contestant. The couple took their close friends and family to Khandala for their intimate wedding. For the occasion, Shibani chose a ravishing red corset top and skirt set and Farhan was seen in a black suit.

Triangular celebration

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and hit it off instantly. The couple finally tied the knot this year . The two revealed that they were legally married in 2020. The couple chose matching coloured attire by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. Richa wore a sharara and Ali chose a sherwani in ivory and gold. They held a reception in Mumbai on October 4 but the wedding festivities began from September 30 in Lucknow and New Delhi to honour both their religion and culture.

Sunny Kapoor & Guneet Monga

Thanks to dating app

Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor

Bollywood producer Guneet Monga tied the knot with Delhi-based businessman Sunny Kapoor at a gurdwara in Mumbai on December 12. Reportedly, she met Sunny through a dating app last year. The bride was dressed in a pastel lehenga while Sunny donned a designer sherwani for the ceremony. All the pre-wedding functions were held in Mumbai while the reception was in Delhi.

Sheetal & Vikrant Massey

For eternity

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur

The couple dated for seven years before taking the plunge this year on February 18. The two met on the sets of their first web series together, Broken But Beautiful. Sheetal hails from Dharamshala and the wedding also happened in Himachal Pradesh. For their big day, Sheetal wore a red lehenga and Vikrant was seen in a white sherwani.

Hansika Motwani & Sohael Kathuria

Towering emotion

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuria

Hansika Motwani got married to her longtime friend Sohael Kathuria at Mundota Fort and Palace, Jaipur. Sohael proposed her in front of the Eiffel Tower in France and the two tied the knot on December 4. The actress looked beautiful in a red sharara. The groom wore ivory sherwani with golden embroidery.

Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan

Love on sets

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

In a high-profile ceremony, South Indian actress Nayanthara tied the knot with director-producer Vignesh Shivan on June 9. Nayanthara wore a red saree and Vignesh was seen in a traditional white kurta and lungi at the wedding, which was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Rajnikanth and others.

Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar

East meets South

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

Actress Mouni Roy tied the knot with Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar in Goa on January 27. She also honoured her husband’s Malayali culture by dressing up as a South Indian bride. Mouni and Suraj have been dating since 2019.

Hansal Mehta & Safeena Husain

Cool & casual

Hansal Mehta and Safeena Husain

Director Hansal Mehta married his long-time partner and social worker Safeena Husain in an impromptu marriage ceremony in California. The two kept it casual as Hansal wore a white t-shirt, jean and a coat. Safeena opted for a pink salwar suit.

Payal Rohatgi & Sangram Singh

Locking Up love

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh tied the knot in Agra on July 9. They started dating in 2011 and got engaged in 2014. They were in a live-in relationship before Sangram proposed to Payal on the reality show Lock Upp this year. They had multiple functions. For her wedding, Payal was seen in a red lehenga and Sangram wore a white sherwani.