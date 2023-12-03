Ranveer Singh on Indian cinema's global development

ANI

Ranveer Singh talked about how he is preparing himself for his upcoming film Don and also discussed the rise of Indian cinema on global platform, giving the example of RRR. He said in a recent interview, “I’m hoping to make Don my own and give it my spin, my interpretation. It is the handing over of the baton of one of the most loved and revered franchises of Hindi cinema.”

He added, “The significance of that is not lost on me. When the announcement was made, as expected, it came with its share of scepticism. But throughout the history of cinema, this has happened. Even as recently as perhaps when the Bond franchise changed hands and they announced Daniel Craig as the new Bond, it came with its fair share of scepticism. So, this is only natural.”

Singh also discussed Indian cinema’s global development. “We are on the cusp of an explosion,” said Singh. “I think RRR is the first sign of that. It’s like a volcano, just bubbling and the first burst is RRR and I’m confident there will be no looking back.” Apart from Don, he will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Singham Again, which also stars his wife Deepika Padukone, actors Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

